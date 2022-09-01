Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man detained after aiming handgun at point-blank range toward Argentine Vice President

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted September 1, 2022 9:41 pm
Click to play video: 'Argentines take to the streets as teen murder shocks nation' Argentines take to the streets as teen murder shocks nation
Hundreds of Argentines took to the streets of Buenos Aires on Thursday to demand justice for the murder of 19-year-old Fernando Baez Sosa. According to reports, Baez Sosa was killed during an alleged altercation with rugby players, 11 of whom have been arrested for their alleged role in the fight that led to the teen's death – Jan 24, 2020

One man was detained Thursday night after he reportedly aimed a handgun at point-blank range toward Argentine Vice President Cristina Fernandez.

Video from the scene broadcast on local television channels shows Fernandez exiting her vehicle surrounded by supporters outside her home when a man can be seen extending his hand with what looks like a pistol and the vice president ducks.

The supporters surrounding the person appear shocked at what is happening amid the commotion in the Recoleta neighborhood of Argentina’s capital.

Trending Stories

“A person who was identified by those who were close to him who had a gun was detained by (the vice president’s) security personnel. They set him aside, found the weapon, and now it must be analyzed,” Security Minister Anibal Fernandez told local cable news channel C5N.

The minister said he wanted to be careful in providing details until the investigation learns more. There was no official comment on whether the gun was real.

Story continues below advertisement

Unverified video posted on social media shows the pistol almost touched Fernandez’s face.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Cristina Fernandez tagArgentine tagargentine vice president tagCristina Fernandez argentine tagCristina Fernandez shooting tagVice President Cristina Fernandez tagVice President Cristina Fernandez argentine tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers