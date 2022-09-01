Menu

Crime

Calgary police seize stolen IDs likely intended for online gun purchases

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 3:33 pm
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. View image in full screen
Police vehicles at Calgary Police Service headquarters in Calgary on April 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh

Calgary police have charged a man they believe was using stolen identification documents to purchase guns online.

Following an initial investigation into the stolen documents, a search on Aug. 25 of a home in the 0-100 block of Inverness Blvd. S.E. resulted in the seizure of at least 75 items including stolen electronics, IDs, passports and replica firearms. Investigators believe the items came from various break and enters, and thefts from vehicles.

Investigators also believe the stolen ID documents were being used to forge identities for the purchase of firearms from a legitimate firearms retailer.

Read more: Calgary police seize firearms, ammunition and drugs after four month investigation

Police charged 30-year-old Ross Michael Darr with possession of identification documents, possession of stolen property and breach of a firearms prohibition.

A CPS spokesperson confirmed Darr was previously known to police. Darr is due in court on Oct. 20.

Trending Stories

In a statement, Insp. Shanon Scott said it is important for police to track where crime guns are coming from.

Click to play video: 'Calgary police warn of dangerous increase in 3D guns' Calgary police warn of dangerous increase in 3D guns
Calgary police warn of dangerous increase in 3D guns

“In this case, victims’ stolen identification from car thefts and break and enters were being used in attempt to create fraudulent identities that would then be used to purchase firearms from a legitimate online firearms retailer,” Scott said.

Scott added the recovered stolen property “undoubtedly stopped more firearms from getting into the wrong hands.”

Police are reminding victims of recent break and enters to report stolen documentation through appropriate channels. Investigators are contacting additional victims related to the stolen and fraudulent items.

CPS also are asking anyone with information about this or any other incident to call their non-emergency line at 403-266-1234. Anonymous tips can also be provided to Crime Stoppers.

