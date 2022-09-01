Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

No mosquito fogging in Winnipeg on Thursday due to high winds, city says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 2:20 pm
fogging for mosquitoes View image in full screen
A fogging truck in Winnipeg. Global News file photo

After regular fogging for nuisance mosquitoes this week, the City of Winnipeg says it’s taking the night off due to high wind speeds.

The city said Thursday afternoon that the previously planned overnight insecticide regime has been nixed based on the forecast.

Read more: More Winnipeg neighbourhoods to be fogged for mosquitoes Tuesday night

Fogging is typically called off if temperatures dip below 13 C, or wind speeds make it impossible to properly deliver the insecticide.

Winnipeggers can apply for a buffer zone on the City of Winnipeg website if they do not want mosquito fogging near their home.

Click to play video: 'Mosquito fogging in Winnipeg' Mosquito fogging in Winnipeg
Mosquito fogging in Winnipeg – Aug 8, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Mosquitoes tagFogging tagMosquito fogging tagwinnipeg mosquitoes tagInsecticide tagWinnipeg fogging tagfogging cancelled tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers