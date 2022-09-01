No mosquito fogging in Winnipeg on Thursday due to high winds, city says

Send this page to someone via email

After regular fogging for nuisance mosquitoes this week, the City of Winnipeg says it’s taking the night off due to high wind speeds.

The city said Thursday afternoon that the previously planned overnight insecticide regime has been nixed based on the forecast.

Fogging is typically called off if temperatures dip below 13 C, or wind speeds make it impossible to properly deliver the insecticide.

Winnipeggers can apply for a buffer zone on the City of Winnipeg website if they do not want mosquito fogging near their home.

