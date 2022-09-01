Menu

Health

Omicron booster vaccine expected to arrive in Ontario next week, health minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2022 1:43 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada will have ‘enough supply’ of Moderna’s Omicron booster for everyone 18+ over: Njoo' Canada will have ‘enough supply’ of Moderna’s Omicron booster for everyone 18+ over: Njoo

Ontario’s health minister says the province expects to receive the first delivery of the newly approved COVID-19 vaccine that protects against the Omicron variant next week.

Health Canada announced today it has approved the new shot from Moderna, which targets both the original strain of the novel coronavirus and the original Omicron variant.

Sylvia Jones says the Ontario government has been working with public health units to make sure doses are ready to be administered once they receive them from the federal government.

Read more: Health Canada approves Moderna’s Omicron COVID booster

Jones says initial shipments will be limited and those most vulnerable – such as long-term care residents and staff –will receive the vaccine first.

Jones says they’ll share a wider rollout plan once additional doses are confirmed to be en route.

Health Canada says there will be enough supply of the shots – called bivalent vaccines – for all Canadians 18 and older to get a dose this fall and winter.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
