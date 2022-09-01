COVID-19: Nova Scotia reports 5 deaths, drop in new infections

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported five more deaths linked to COVID-19 in its latest weekly update — a drop of three from the previous reporting week.

In the seven-day period ending Aug. 29, the province also recorded 38 more hospital admissions, a slight increase from the previous period.

As of Aug. 30, there were 38 people in hospital due to COVID-19 complications, including eight in intensive care units. The median age of those hospitalized with the virus was 84.

Of those in hospital, 29 per cent have not received a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, though unvaccinated individuals represent under 15 per cent of Nova Scotians.

The province also reported another 1,310 PCR-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the latest reporting period. Last week it reported 1,445 new cases. Public health does not release the number of self-reported rapid test positives, however.

As of Tuesday, nearly 53 per cent of Nova Scotians have received three or more doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 81.8 per cent received at least two doses.

On Thursday, the province opened up booster appointment bookings for children aged five to 11. Appointments begin on Sept. 6.

As of Sept. 19, the province will also open up more appointments for those aged 12 and up, for both booster shots and completing the primary series.