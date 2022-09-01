Winnipeg residents encouraged to leave unwanted items on the curb for giveaway weekend

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re looking to clear some unwanted items from your home, or search for some new-to-you treasures, you’ll want to mark Sept. 10 and 11 on your calendar.

Winnipeg’s giveaway weekend is back, and residents are encouraged to put unwanted items at the curb on their front street.

Those giving away items should label each item with a sticker or have a sign that says “free,” and store any items that aren’t intended to be part of the giveaway out of sight.

You’ll also have to remove any items that are left by Sunday evening.

The city says giveaway items could include books, music and movies, sports equipment, furniture, small appliances and even construction materials or clothing.

Any mattresses, furniture or bedding infested with bed bugs are an obvious no-no, as are toilets.

If you’re scouring the streets for free items, you’re asked to obey traffic laws, not block streets or driveways, and only take items marked as free.

More details on the giveaway weekend are available on the city’s website.

