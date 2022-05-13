Donation centres asking Winnipeggers to think twice about city’s ‘give-away weekend’

Send this page to someone via email

With Winnipeggers getting set to leave unwanted items on the side of the curb this weekend, many small donation centres are requesting that some of those items be donated instead.

Many Winnipeg donation centres say with inflation on the rise and hundreds of Ukrainian refugees on the way to Manitoba, they’re having trouble keeping up with demand.

It’s why they’re asking Winnipeggers to consider donating the things they may have instead put out on the curb this weekend.

At the Wolseley Family Centre, executive director Emma Fineblit says while donations are appreciated, right now items for children under the age of six are especially needed.

“If you have, you know, leftover diapers that your kids have grown out of, clothes that your kids have grown out of, things like highchairs, strollers, like playpens, any of that stuff is always in really high demand,” she told Global News Friday, as the centre held a special free pick-up event.

Fineblit said more than 200 people stopped in for the event.

Emma Shaboyko and her son were among those who stopped by Wolseley Family Centre Friday looking for new toys and clothes.

“I’d say we’re here once a week and you know, babies grow really fast,” she said. “So it’s awesome to be able to bring back the stuff that my kids have outgrown, pick up something new, and I feel really safe coming here.”

Other donation centres are starving for donations as well.

Charleswood Caring and Sharing Food Bank said it’s kitchen items that are most requested right now.

“Pots, pans, dishes, store food, storage containers, things around the house and clothing as clothing is really a big one,” explained Susan Brown, lead coordinator of the Charleswood Caring and Sharing Food Bank.

Both Brown and Finblit say any items that are in good shape that Winnipeggers may be considering giving away this weekend would help.

“The amount that people make, whether it’s on minimum wage, whether its unemployment income assistance, just isn’t realistic to cover rent, to cover groceries,” Fineblit said.

“Like we’re not talking about extravagant things here. We’re talking about, you know, the basics for a family to survive.”