12 temperature records broken in B.C. as heat wave carries on

August went out with a bang — or, as the case may be more accurately described in a number of B.C. cities, some sizzle.

“A strong ridge of high pressure built into southern B.C. earlier this week from the south. And since then, hotter weather has taken over, with several temperature records set on Wednesday,” said Mark Madryga, Global B.C.’s chief meteorologist.

The hottest spot in the province on Wednesday was Lytton, where the peak temperature reached 38 C. Not far behind, was Ashcroft, which reached a daily high of 36.2 C.

While it may have been steamy in both of those Southern Interior communities, it wasn’t one of the 12 that saw record-breaking heat.

Osoyoos, however, saw the third highest temperature in B.C., and also broke a record. The high temperature came in at 36.1 C on Wednesday. Previously, the record for Aug. 31 was 35.1 C, set in 1998.

Merritt, the fourth hottest spot in B.C., saw a high temperature of 35.6 C on Wednesday. That broke the old daily record of 35 C, set in 1987. Records in this area have been kept since 1918.

Kamloops was the fifth hottest city in the area, reaching a high temperature of 34.9 C.

Among the heat records broken was one that dated back nearly 100 years.

In the Yoho National Park area, there was a daytime high of 29.5 C, scuttling the old record of 28.3 C set in 1928. Records in this area have been kept since 1923.

Hot on its heels, Dawson Creek reached a high temperature of 29.3 C on Wednesday, surpassing the previous record of 28.3 C set in 1938.

And thrown in with the heat was a bit of a storm.

“While there were several lightning strikes on Wednesday, mainly over the mountains of the Southern Interior, lightning will be absent today. And it will again be hot,” Madryga said on Thursday.

“A southerly flow aloft will drive further subtropical heat into the Okanagan on Friday, sending afternoon temperatures even higher, with further record maximums likely to be broken for early September. Through the weekend, it is likely going to remain dry, although breezy and not as hot.”

For the remaining temperature records broken, according to Environment Canada, see below.

Clinton saw the heat reach 32.4 C

Old record of 30.3 C, set in 2009

Gibsons set a new record of 30.1 C

Old record of 27.5 C, set in 1987

Mackenzie set a new record of 26.7 C

Old record of 25.9 C, set in 2009

Powell River set a record of 30.8 C

Old record of 29.8 C, set in 1987

Puntzi Mountain tied the record of 31 C, set in 1998

Records in this area have been kept since 1959

Sechelt set a new record of 30.1 C

Old record of 27.5 C, set in 1987

Sparwood set a new record of 31.5 C

Old record of 30.1 C, set in 1998

White Rock set a new record of 26.5 C

Old record of 26.3 C, set in 1998