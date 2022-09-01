Suspect arrested, charged in death of Winnipegger Bud Paul after lengthy joint investigation

Send this page to someone via email

A joint investigation by Manitoba RCMP, Winnipeg police and the Manitoba First Nation Police Service (MFNPS) has led to first-degree charges in the death of a Winnipeg man.

Aaron Mousseau, 41, was arrested and charged Tuesday for the homicide of Bud Paul, in a case police have been working on for two years.

Paul, 56, was initially reported missing to police in August of 2020, and three days after he disappeared, his burned-out vehicle was found on Queen Street in Winnipeg.

Shortly afterward, the MFNPS found a body in the bush 100 kilometres south of Winnipeg, at Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation, which was later determined to be Paul’s remains.

Police investigated a report that Paul had been seen in Neepawa a week prior to his disappearance, in which he was captured on surveillance video at a liquor store with two unknown people. Investigators also searched Paul’s last-known home, on Hespeler Avenue in Winnipeg.

In December 2020, a pair of suspects were identified, and one of them was arrested in Winnipeg. She was later released without charges.

Police said they worked over the next year or so examining forensic evidence with help from the RCMP lab in Ottawa and another lab in the U.S., which eventually led them to the arrest of Mousseau.

No additional charges are expected, police said.

