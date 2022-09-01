East Village fire sends 1 to hospital, 22 evacuated

A downtown apartment fire on Thursday evacuated 22 people with one person being sent to the hospital.
Calgary police said the call came in at 6 a.m. after a fire broke out in an apartment suite at George C. King Tower at 9 Ave and 6 Street Southeast.
CPS said a woman using an oxygen tank lit a cigarette which caused a fire and explosion. The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
The Battalion Chief with the Calgary Fire Department added the fire was on the fifth floor.
For a short time, 9 Avenue was closed off to morning commuters.
A fire investigator was also called in.
