Fire

East Village fire sends 1 to hospital, 22 evacuated

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted September 1, 2022 10:33 am
The Calgary Fire Department was called to George C. King Tower at 9 Ave and 6 Street Southeast after an oxygen tank explosion started a fire on Sept. 1, 2022. View image in full screen
The Calgary Fire Department was called to George C. King Tower at 9 Ave and 6 Street Southeast after an oxygen tank explosion started a fire on Sept. 1, 2022. Global News

A downtown apartment fire on Thursday evacuated 22 people with one person being sent to the hospital.

Calgary police said the call came in at 6 a.m. after a fire broke out in an apartment suite at George C. King Tower at 9 Ave and 6 Street Southeast.

CPS said a woman using an oxygen tank lit a cigarette which caused a fire and explosion. The woman was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The Battalion Chief with the Calgary Fire Department added the fire was on the fifth floor.

For a short time, 9 Avenue was closed off to morning commuters.

A fire investigator was also called in.

