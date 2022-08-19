Fire destroys fourplex in north Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

A fire destroyed a fourplex in Highland Park on Friday morning.

At approximately 11:20 a.m., Calgary Fire Department crews were called to a basement fire in a fourplex in the 3600 block of Centre Street North. Smoke and flames were visible from the front of the building when firefighters arrived, according to a news release on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were able to knock down and control the main section of the fire quickly after initiating a fire attack and interior search. One resident from the source suite and four residents from the above suite got out on their own.

The resident from the source suite was assessed by EMS but was not taken to hospital.

All residents will be displaced because the suites are no longer habitable, the Calgary Fire Department said.

Crews will remain at the fourplex to ensure the fire is extinguished and an investigation into the cause has already started.