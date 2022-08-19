Menu

Fire

Fire destroys fourplex in north Calgary

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted August 19, 2022 4:55 pm
A fire destroyed a fourplex in the northern Calgary neighbourhood of Highland Park on Thursday morning. View image in full screen
A fire destroyed a fourplex in the northern Calgary neighbourhood of Highland Park on Thursday morning. Global News

A fire destroyed a fourplex in Highland Park on Friday morning.

At approximately 11:20 a.m., Calgary Fire Department crews were called to a basement fire in a fourplex in the 3600 block of Centre Street North. Smoke and flames were visible from the front of the building when firefighters arrived, according to a news release on Friday afternoon.

Read more: Calgary firefighters respond to brush fire near Douglas Fir Trail

Firefighters were able to knock down and control the main section of the fire quickly after initiating a fire attack and interior search. One resident from the source suite and four residents from the above suite got out on their own.

The resident from the source suite was assessed by EMS but was not taken to hospital.

Story continues below advertisement

All residents will be displaced because the suites are no longer habitable, the Calgary Fire Department said.

Read more: Firefighters use aerial truck to fight off large fire in Calgary’s NE industrial area

Crews will remain at the fourplex to ensure the fire is extinguished and an investigation into the cause has already started.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary fire department tagCalgary Fire tagCalgary House Fire tagHighland Park tagCalgary Highland Park tagCalgary fourplex fire taghighland park fire tag

