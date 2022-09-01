Menu

Canada

Health officials alert public to spice in Markham food poisoning investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2022 7:57 am
Click to play video: 'Markham, Ont. restaurant where 12 people were accidentally poisoned allowed to reopen' Markham, Ont. restaurant where 12 people were accidentally poisoned allowed to reopen
WATCH ABOVE: Delight Restaurant and BBQ was closed the weekend after a dozen people got sick from a chicken dish including four who were sent to the ICU. York Region health officials say it was caused by a spice contaminated with a plant-based toxin. Marianne Dimain reports.

MARKHAM, Ont. — York Region public health is alerting the public to two products linked to a food poisoning investigation at a Markham, Ont., restaurant.

Medical officer Dr. Barry Pakes says not to use or consume Mr. Right brand Kaempferia Galanga Powder, a common spice in Asian cuisine, and Mr. Right brand Radix Aconiti Kusnezoffii, which may be used as a traditional herbal medicine.

He says the suspected products have been removed from known retail locations in York Region, as local public health continues to work with provincial and federal partners to limit exposure to the product.

Pakes says 12 people went to local hospital and four were treated in intensive care on Sunday within about an hour of eating the same chicken dish from Delight Restaurant and BBQ.

At this point in the investigation, he says there is a “strong indication” the illness was caused by a spice product contaminated with aconite, a toxin sometimes called called wolfsbane or monkshood.

Health officials say the restaurant passed a re-inspection on Wednesday and has been cleared to open.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
York Region tagMarkham tagMarkham Restaurant tagDelight Restaurant And BBQ tagDelight Restaurant and BBQ poisioning tagKaempferia Galanga Powder tagmarkham restaurant poisioning tagMr. Right brand Kaempferia Galanga Powder tagMr. Right brand Radix Aconiti Kusnezoffii tagrestaurant poisioning tag

