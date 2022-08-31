Menu

Health

Lab results in Markham restaurant food poisoning expected at end of week

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 31, 2022 1:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Markham, Ont. restaurant where 12 people were accidentally poisoned allowed to reopen' Markham, Ont. restaurant where 12 people were accidentally poisoned allowed to reopen
WATCH ABOVE: Markham restaurant where 12 people were accidentally poisoned allowed to reopen.

MARKHAM, Ont. — York Region public health says lab results are expected at the end of this week to confirm the presence of a plant-based toxin suspected of sickening diners at a Markham, Ont., restaurant.

Twelve people went to local hospitals Sunday night after eating the same chicken dish from Delight Restaurant and BBQ, and three were still in intensive care as of Tuesday.

The public health unit, which is continuing to investigate, has said diners may have been sickened by a food ingredient contaminated with a toxin known as aconite.

It says it is working with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and the Ministry of Health to ensure the suspected food product is not available anywhere else, such as in other restaurants and in grocery stores.

Symptoms of aconite poisoning include numbness in the face and extremities, severe gastrointestinal distress and an irregular heartbeat.

It can also cause nausea, vomiting, cramping and muscle weakness, and can be fatal if consumed i

© 2022 The Canadian Press
