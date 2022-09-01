Fire in Verdun early Thursday sends one man to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a fire in a residential building in Verdun early Thursday.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight Thursday, in a six-unit apartment building on Evelyn Street near the intersection of Strathmore, in the southwest borough of Montreal.

The victim, a 20-year-old male, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

According to police, firefighters put out the fire before it spread to adjacent buildings, but there was significant damage to the residential property, leaving its residents homeless.

The investigation into the cause of the fire has been handed over to the Montreal police arson squad.

