Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Fire in Verdun early Thursday sends one man to hospital

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 1, 2022 7:09 am
A 20-year-old male is in hospital following an overnight fire in Verdun. Thursday, September 1, 2022. View image in full screen
A 20-year-old male is in hospital following an overnight fire in Verdun. Thursday, September 1, 2022. The Canadian Press Images/Denis Beaumont

A man is in hospital with serious injuries following a fire in a residential building in Verdun early Thursday.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight Thursday, in a six-unit apartment building on Evelyn Street near the intersection of Strathmore, in the southwest borough of Montreal.

Read more: Montreal kitchen fire prompts evacuation of 10-storey residential building

Read More

The victim, a 20-year-old male, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories

According to police, firefighters put out the fire before it spread to adjacent buildings, but there was significant damage to the residential property, leaving its residents homeless.

The investigation into the cause of the fire has been handed over to the Montreal police arson squad.

Advertisement
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Arson tagFirefighters tagBlaze tagInjuries tagVerdun tagsouthwest borough tagEvelyn Street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers