Police investigate drowning of 2 canoers in East Mills Township, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after two people drowned in East Mills Township, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Tuesday at around 7:20 p.m., officers received a report of a capsized canoe on Legrou Lake.

Police said four people were in a canoe that tipped over. Two of the occupants were able to swim to shore.

Officers said one of the two people who did not swim to shore was located by neighbouring cottagers.

“Life saving techniques were attempted but the person was pronounced deceased by medical professionals,” police said in a news release.

According to police, the force’s underwater search and recovery unit will be attending the scene to assist in locating the fourth person.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers said the identification of the deceased is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.

4:38 Most drownings are preventable, says Lifesaving Society Ontario Most drownings are preventable, says Lifesaving Society Ontario – Jul 19, 2022