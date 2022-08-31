Menu

Crime

Police investigate drowning of 2 canoers in East Mills Township, Ont.

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 3:56 pm
Peterborough County OPP are looking to return the cremated remains of a man identified as being from Alabama. View image in full screen
Peterborough County OPP are looking to return the cremated remains of a man identified as being from Alabama. Global News

Police are investigating after two people drowned in East Mills Township, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police said on Tuesday at around 7:20 p.m., officers received a report of a capsized canoe on Legrou Lake.

Police said four people were in a canoe that tipped over. Two of the occupants were able to swim to shore.

Officers said one of the two people who did not swim to shore was located by neighbouring cottagers.

Read more: 2 lost kayakers rescued from Minesing, Ont. swamp by helicopter: police

“Life saving techniques were attempted but the person was pronounced deceased by medical professionals,” police said in a news release.

According to police, the force’s underwater search and recovery unit will be attending the scene to assist in locating the fourth person.

Officers said the identification of the deceased is being withheld, pending next of kin notification.

