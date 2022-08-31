‘Armed and dangerous’ Canada-wide suspect at large, Surrey, B.C. police say

Send this page to someone via email

Investigators from Surrey, B.C., are asking the public to keep their eyes open for an “armed and dangerous” man who is wanted on a Canada-wide arrest warrant.

Twenty-eight-year-old Tevain Lloyd was supposed to go to court on Aug. 4, to face three charges he received in connection to a 2021 shooting in Surrey’s Whalley neighbourhood.

Lloyd failed to appear and has been missing ever since, according to police.

In late December of 2021, a man was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after a shooting in the 13900 block of Laurel Drive in Surrey.

Lloyd was previously arrested in connection to the shooting and was released on conditions by the courts.

Lloyd, who is commonly known as “Gucci,” is wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for aggravated assault, discharging a firearm with intent and using a firearm in the commission of an indictable offence.

Police describe Lloyd as around six-feet-three-inches tall, weighing 335 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo on his right hand that says, “who god bless no man can curse.”

Police are advising the public to not approach Lloyd if he is seen in public – they should call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information regarding Lloyd is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or BC Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

