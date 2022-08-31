Menu

Crime

Edmonton police launch $50,000 challenge in hopes of solving catalytic converter theft

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 12:36 pm
Ask the Expert: Tips for protecting your vehicle from catalytic converter theft
WATCH ABOVE: In this edition of Ask the Expert, Det. Daniel Leach with the Edmonton Police Service gives some tips for drivers when it comes to protecting your vehicle from catalytic converter theft – Nov 15, 2021

More than 2,600 catalytic converter thefts happened in Edmonton last year and now, Edmonton police are looking to the public for a viable solution to put an end to the crime.

With a $50,000 contribution from Millennium Insurance Corp., the Edmonton Police Service and Edmonton Police Foundation have launched a worldwide challenge to help solve the ongoing issue of catalytic converter thefts.

“This issue is not new for law enforcement, but public education and police investigations are only part of the solution,” EPS chief Dale McFee said.

“We need to make it much harder for criminals to steal or sell them. We need a game-changer to help stop this crime of opportunity.”

With a $50,000 contribution from Millennium Insurance Corp., the Edmonton Police Service and Edmonton Police Foundation have launched a worldwide challenge to help solve the ongoing issue of catalytic converter thefts.
With a $50,000 contribution from Millennium Insurance Corp., the Edmonton Police Service and Edmonton Police Foundation have launched a worldwide challenge to help solve the ongoing issue of catalytic converter thefts. Global News

In Alberta last year, 4,797 catalytic converter thefts were reported. Of those, 2,647 — or 55 per cent — took place in Edmonton, according to the EPS.

In the first six months of 2022, 1,761 thefts were reported in Edmonton. That’s up from 1,445 during the same time period last year.

Read more: Catalytic converter thefts on the rise in Edmonton, police warn

Over the last three years, the EPS said catalytic converter thefts in Edmonton have increased 219 per cent.

Trending Stories

The EPS estimates replacements, repairs and other related expenses cost Edmontonians $13 million in 2021.

Edmonton sees more catalytic converter thefts
Edmonton sees more catalytic converter thefts – Sep 27, 2021

Catalytic converters are stolen to recycle the precious metals contained within them, such as platinum, palladium and rhodium. Police expect the thefts to rise as the global demand for these metals increases.

The EPS and EPF are now seeking ideas and technological innovations to help solve the problem, through its Catalytic Converter Challenge.

“More must be done to protect vehicle owners from this costly crime, and this challenge will help generate the ideas and innovations needed to reduce auto part crime and ultimately provide peace of mind,” McFee said.

“Sometimes a seed just needs a little water, and there are some great ideas that just need to be infused with the right investment and support to grow into something benefitting everyone,” said Ashif Mawji, chair of the EPF.

“Our first CSA (Community Solutions Accelerator) challenge helped reduce thefts in local liquor stores by over 95 per cent, so we have high hopes that the global innovator community will bring forward another successful solution.”

Read more: Why are thieves across Canada stealing catalytic converters?

The CSA leverages expertise, data, technology and support from multiple sources to work on challenges that have been identified by the community, social agencies, health care and law enforcement. The EPS said it was the first to bring the CSA approach to policing in North America in 2020.

Submissions for the Catalytic Converter Challenge are being accepted online until Nov. 30. The winner will be announced after judges review all of the entries.

