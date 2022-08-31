Man faces murder charge for May assault in Brantford, Ont. skateboard park

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A Brantford, Ont., man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal May assault in an area along the Grand River near the Brant’s Crossing Riverfront Skateboard Park.

Police say a 49-year-old male victim was located with head injuries at the park on Icomm Drive around 6 p.m. on May 25.

He succumbed to his injuries almost a month later in hospital, according to homicide detectives.

Investigators say the incident was the result of an alleged property dispute among a group of individuals.

The victim would later be identified as of Peter Pottruff of Brantford.

Joseph Cunningham, 34, was arrested on Monday and is the suspect facing the murder charge.

Story continues below advertisement

Detectives says the probe is ongoing and believe there are additional people who may have witnessed the incident or potentially have information related to the investigation.

Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford Police or Crime Stoppers of Brant County.