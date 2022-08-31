Menu

Crime

Man faces murder charge for May assault in Brantford, Ont. skateboard park

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 11:56 am
Police have charged a Brantford man for the death of 49-year-old in May at an area along the Grand River near the Brant’s Crossing Riverfront Skateboard Park on Icomm Drive. View image in full screen
Police have charged a Brantford man for the death of 49-year-old in May at an area along the Grand River near the Brant’s Crossing Riverfront Skateboard Park on Icomm Drive. Global News

A Brantford, Ont., man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a fatal May assault in an area along the Grand River near the Brant’s Crossing Riverfront Skateboard Park.

Police say a 49-year-old male victim was located with head injuries at the park on Icomm Drive around 6 p.m. on May 25.

He succumbed to his injuries almost a month later in hospital, according to homicide detectives.

Investigators say the incident was the result of an alleged property dispute among a group of individuals.

Read more: Police in Brantford, Guelph and Brant County seize large amount of drugs in raid

The victim would later be identified as of Peter Pottruff of Brantford.

Joseph Cunningham, 34, was arrested on Monday and is the suspect facing the murder charge.

Detectives says the probe is ongoing and believe there are additional people who may have witnessed the incident or potentially have information related to the investigation.

Anyone with information can reach out to Brantford Police or Crime Stoppers of Brant County.

