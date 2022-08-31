Menu

Fire

Kelowna youths with fireworks trigger blaze in Moraine Park, fire officials say

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted August 31, 2022 10:47 am
File: Kelowna Fire Department. View image in full screen
File: Kelowna Fire Department. Global News

A tree and a hedge went up in flames next to Moraine Park in Kelowna’s Rutland area neighbourhood after youth were witnessed setting off fireworks, fire officials said Wednesday morning.

A large cedar hedge approximately 50 feet long, a 40-foot tall pine tree, and two small boats caught fire Tuesday night before fire crews arrived and they were able to contain the blaze.

Click to play video: 'Close call for a Kelowna man injured in fire highlights importance of smoke detectors in bedrooms' Close call for a Kelowna man injured in fire highlights importance of smoke detectors in bedrooms
Close call for a Kelowna man injured in fire highlights importance of smoke detectors in bedrooms – May 31, 2022

“Ash and embers travelled throughout the neighbourhood. Witnesses at the scene reported several youths were discharging fireworks in the park at the time of the fire,” said platoon captain John Kelly of the Kelowna Fire Department in a statement.

“This is considered the cause.”

Kelowna Fire managed to stop the blaze from spreading after responding with three engines and a command unit. Several RCMP members also attended the scene.

The use of fireworks is prohibited within the city of Kelowna.

Click to play video: 'A retired firefighter calling for more resources for local fire department' A retired firefighter calling for more resources for local fire department
A retired firefighter calling for more resources for local fire department – Apr 7, 2022
