Kelowna youths with fireworks trigger blaze in Moraine Park, fire officials say

A tree and a hedge went up in flames next to Moraine Park in Kelowna’s Rutland area neighbourhood after youth were witnessed setting off fireworks, fire officials said Wednesday morning.
A large cedar hedge approximately 50 feet long, a 40-foot tall pine tree, and two small boats caught fire Tuesday night before fire crews arrived and they were able to contain the blaze.
“Ash and embers travelled throughout the neighbourhood. Witnesses at the scene reported several youths were discharging fireworks in the park at the time of the fire,” said platoon captain John Kelly of the Kelowna Fire Department in a statement.
“This is considered the cause.”
Kelowna Fire managed to stop the blaze from spreading after responding with three engines and a command unit. Several RCMP members also attended the scene.
The use of fireworks is prohibited within the city of Kelowna.
Comments