Police investigate sexual assault reported in downtown Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating after a sexual assault was reported in downtown Kitchener last week.

According to police, a woman was on Joseph Street near Water Street South on Aug. 25 at around 6 p.m. when a man road up on a bicycle. They say the man assaulted her before taking off on his bike.

Police describe the suspect as being in his teens to early 20s, with a slim build. He was said to be clean-shaven, with curly hair that was shorter on the sides. Police say he was riding a red bicycle.

Anyone with information can call 519-570-9777 ext. 8347 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.