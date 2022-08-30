Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Kenney announces $13.2B surplus ahead of Alberta fiscal update

By Dean Bennett The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2022 6:44 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces a $13.2B surplus on a social media video posted on Aug. 30, 2022. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney announces a $13.2B surplus on a social media video posted on Aug. 30, 2022. Twitter

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province is on track for a $13.2-billion surplus in this budget year.

That is above the $511-million surplus forecast when the provincial budget was introduced in February.

The province is riding another wave of financial prosperity due to high oil and gas prices, along with higher royalty payouts from maturing oilsands projects.

Kenney, currently on a government trip in South Korea, made the announcement in a video posted to Twitter. Journalists did not have an opportunity to ask the premier about the figures on Tuesday.

Read more: Alberta ends latest fiscal year with $3.9B surplus as oil, gas surge

Finance Minister Jason Nixon is slated to release further details Wednesday on the province’s finances for the first three months of this fiscal year.

Story continues below advertisement

Kenney says the windfall would allow the province to re-index non-refundable income tax brackets and tax bracket thresholds to inflation starting this year.

He says that means the average Albertan would see a $300 benefit.

Click to play video: 'Alberta ends 2021-22 fiscal year with $3.9B surplus' Alberta ends 2021-22 fiscal year with $3.9B surplus
Alberta ends 2021-22 fiscal year with $3.9B surplus – Jun 28, 2022

Kenney’s government was heavily criticized for de-indexing the brackets in 2019 after promising to not punish Albertans with more taxes.

Trending Stories

A recent study by the University of Calgary’s School of Public Policy says the move effectively forced Albertans to pay almost $647 million more in taxes from 2020 to 2022.

Alberta’s economy has ridden the highs and lows of fickle oil prices for decades, with prices bottoming out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read more: Provincial income tax policy costs Albertans more: University of Calgary study

Story continues below advertisement

As prices rebounded, the province tabled a budget this year that forecast a $511-million surplus dependent on the benchmark West Texas Intermediate oil price averaging US$70 barrel.

West Texas has been much higher than that, averaging more than US$100 a barrel over the first six months of this year, and now sits in the mid-$80 range.

Last year’s budget, crafted during the economic doldrums of the COVID-19 pandemic, predicted an $18-billion deficit but ultimately ended up as a surplus of almost $4 billion.

Click to play video: 'Premier Kenney warns municipalities it’s too soon to be spend soaring oil revenues' Premier Kenney warns municipalities it’s too soon to be spend soaring oil revenues
Premier Kenney warns municipalities it’s too soon to be spend soaring oil revenues – Mar 10, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Jason Kenney tagAlberta Government tagAlberta Budget tagAlberta Taxes tagAlberta fiscal update tagAlberta finance tagalberta income taxes tagAlberta energy revenues tagAlberta revenues tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers