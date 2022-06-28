Alberta finance minister to announce fourth quarter results on budget

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Alberta Finance Minister Jason Nixon is to deliver today the final numbers on the 2021-22 budget amid higher than expected oil prices.

The budget, which ended on March 31, was last forecast to come in at a $3.2 billion deficit.

However, Alberta benefited from surging oil prices throughout the earlier part of the year and predicts a $511-million surplus for the current 2022-23 fiscal year.

4:16 Money Matters: Spring budgeting and debt tips Money Matters: Spring budgeting and debt tips – Mar 2, 2022

West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark price for North American oil, has softened of late but sits above US$100 a barrel.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s been seven years since the province’s last balanced budget and Alberta is recovering from years of multibillion-dollar deficits.

How the budget bounty is spent will be up to a new leader, as the United Conservative Party is set to pick a replacement for Premier Jason Kenney in October.

1:45 Soaring gas prices putting pressure on City of Edmonton’s next budget Soaring gas prices putting pressure on City of Edmonton’s next budget – Jun 15, 2022