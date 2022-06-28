Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Alberta finance minister to announce fourth quarter results on budget

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 28, 2022 7:59 am
Click to play video: 'Albertans disappointed with provincial budget’s lack of focus on inflation' Albertans disappointed with provincial budget’s lack of focus on inflation
The 2022 Alberta budget is balanced, but some citizens still feel it isn't fair to their bottom line or meets their needs. From groceries, housing, gas and more, many Albertans say inflation is hurting them and are disappointed in the lack of help for rising day-to-day expenses. Breanna Karstens-Smith reports – Feb 25, 2022

Alberta Finance Minister Jason Nixon is to deliver today the final numbers on the 2021-22 budget amid higher than expected oil prices.

The budget, which ended on March 31, was last forecast to come in at a $3.2 billion deficit.

However, Alberta benefited from surging oil prices throughout the earlier part of the year and predicts a $511-million surplus for the current 2022-23 fiscal year.

Click to play video: 'Money Matters: Spring budgeting and debt tips' Money Matters: Spring budgeting and debt tips
Money Matters: Spring budgeting and debt tips – Mar 2, 2022

West Texas Intermediate, the benchmark price for North American oil, has softened of late but sits above US$100 a barrel.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s been seven years since the province’s last balanced budget and Alberta is recovering from years of multibillion-dollar deficits.

How the budget bounty is spent will be up to a new leader, as the United Conservative Party is set to pick a replacement for Premier Jason Kenney in October.

Click to play video: 'Soaring gas prices putting pressure on City of Edmonton’s next budget' Soaring gas prices putting pressure on City of Edmonton’s next budget
Soaring gas prices putting pressure on City of Edmonton’s next budget – Jun 15, 2022
Related News
© 2022 The Canadian Press
Alberta politics tagAlberta Government tagUCP tagBudget tagAlberta Budget tagJason Nixon tag2022 Alberta budget tagUnited Conservative Party of Alberta tagAlberta budget fourth quarter tagAlberta budget fourth quarter results tagAlberta Finance Minister Jason Nixon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers