Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Money

Rosier financial picture expected as Alberta delivers Q2 budget update

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2021 8:41 am
FILE: Alberta Minister of Finance and President of the Treasury Board, Travis Toews speaks during a press conference before he delivers the 2021 budget in Edmonton on Thursday February 25, 2021. View image in full screen
FILE: Alberta Minister of Finance and President of the Treasury Board, Travis Toews speaks during a press conference before he delivers the 2021 budget in Edmonton on Thursday February 25, 2021. Jason Franson, The Canadian Press

Alberta’s finance minister is expected to deliver some good news on the province’s budget Tuesday, when he releases the second-quarter update.

Speaking with reporters at the legislature on Monday, Travis Toews said the economic outlook is improving across the board and not just in Alberta’s mainstay oil and gas sector.

We’re seeing improved investment attraction across many key sectors in the province,” he said.

Read more: Higher energy prices expected to deliver boost in Alberta Q2 budget update Tuesday

A surge in oil and gas prices has helped Alberta’s bottom line since Toews predicted an $18-billion deficit when he introduced the budget back in February.

Trending Stories

That deficit projection has since been halved to less than $8 billion.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Alberta halves projected budget deficit to $7.8B in Q1 update; credits global boost in oil demand

Opposition NDP finance critic Shannon Phillips says the higher energy prices will help.

But Phillips says Toews still needs to present a plan to help families dealing with the double whammy of a 4.7 per cent rise in inflation on top of higher user fees, bills and insurances rates imposed under Premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservatives.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Alberta politics tagAlberta Legislature tagAlberta economy tagOil and Gas tagAlberta Oil tagOil Prices tagAlberta Budget tagTravis Toews tagWest Texas Intermediate tagAlberta finances tagAlberta fiscal update tagenergy prices tagAlberta fiscal update Q2 tagAlberta Q2 fiscal update tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers