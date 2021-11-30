Rosier financial picture expected as Alberta delivers Q2 budget update

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta’s finance minister is expected to deliver some good news on the province’s budget Tuesday, when he releases the second-quarter update.

Speaking with reporters at the legislature on Monday, Travis Toews said the economic outlook is improving across the board and not just in Alberta’s mainstay oil and gas sector.

We’re seeing improved investment attraction across many key sectors in the province,” he said.

A surge in oil and gas prices has helped Alberta’s bottom line since Toews predicted an $18-billion deficit when he introduced the budget back in February.

That deficit projection has since been halved to less than $8 billion.

Opposition NDP finance critic Shannon Phillips says the higher energy prices will help.

But Phillips says Toews still needs to present a plan to help families dealing with the double whammy of a 4.7 per cent rise in inflation on top of higher user fees, bills and insurances rates imposed under Premier Jason Kenney’s United Conservatives.