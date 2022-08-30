Menu

Canada

2 lost kayakers rescued from Minesing, Ont. swamp by helicopter: police

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 6:15 pm
Ontario Provincial Police said officers received a report at around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday that two 18-year-old kayakers had become lost in the Minesing swamp and needed assistance.
Ontario Provincial Police said officers received a report at around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday that two 18-year-old kayakers had become lost in the Minesing swamp and needed assistance. Global News

Two kayakers were rescued by a helicopter from a swamp in Minesing, Ont., over the weekend, police say.

Ontario Provincial Police said officers received a report at around 7:45 p.m. on Sunday that two 18-year-old kayakers had become lost in the Minesing swamp and needed assistance.

Police said a Griffon helicopter was dispatched to help with the rescue.

Read more: Police appealing for witnesses after 2 sexual assaults reported in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Officers said the kayakers left Willow Creek in their tandem kayak four hours before with the intention of travelling the Nottawasaga River to Edenvale Conservation Centre.

“As they travelled the river and entered the area of the Minesing swamp, it became too narrow to maneuver their vessel any further,” police said in a news release. “Unable to get turned around or get to solid ground, the pair called police for assistance.”

Officers said the pair were extracted by helicopter just before midnight. One of the kayakers was taken to a hospital as a precaution.

