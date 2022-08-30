Menu

Fire

Saskatoon mobile home fire causes $200K in damages

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 4:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatoon fire causes $200,000 in damages' Saskatoon fire causes $200,000 in damages
Emergency crews responded to a fire at a mobile home on Grant Street in Saskatoon on Monday evening. Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control within an hour. Thankfully, the home was empty at the time of the blaze, but damages are estimated at $200,000. The department said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

A fire on Monday night in Saskatoon at a mobile home caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said they received a 911 call at 8:26 p.m. reporting dark grey smoke coming from a mobile home on the 200 block of Grant Street.

Upon arrival, fire crews saw the mobile home engulfed in flames.

The crew started extinguishing the flames and the home was searched. No one was found inside.

Fire suppression continued and the fire was brought under control at 9:07 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries occurred as a result of the fire.

