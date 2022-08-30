Saskatoon mobile home fire causes $200K in damages

Send this page to someone via email

A fire on Monday night in Saskatoon at a mobile home caused an estimated $200,000 in damage.

The Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said they received a 911 call at 8:26 p.m. reporting dark grey smoke coming from a mobile home on the 200 block of Grant Street.

Upon arrival, fire crews saw the mobile home engulfed in flames.

The crew started extinguishing the flames and the home was searched. No one was found inside.

Fire suppression continued and the fire was brought under control at 9:07 p.m.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries occurred as a result of the fire.