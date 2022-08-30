Menu

Manitoba boy, 6, struck and killed by ATV while riding scooter near Pilot Mound

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 2:35 pm
An RCMP badge is pictured. View image in full screen
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

A young boy died after being hit by an all-terrain vehicle while riding a scooter Monday night.

Pembina Valley RCMP said the incident, which took place on a private roadway north of Pilot Mound, Man., happened when the boy, who was six, came around a blind corner on his scooter and was hit by an ATV operated by a 19-year-old man.

Read more: 14-month-old dead after being hit by car in Shamattawa First Nation

The six-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say' Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say
Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say – May 17, 2022

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagFatal Crash tagManitoba RCMP tagATV Crash tagPembina Valley RCMP tagBoy Killed tagPilot Mound tag

