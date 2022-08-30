Manitoba boy, 6, struck and killed by ATV while riding scooter near Pilot Mound

Send this page to someone via email

A young boy died after being hit by an all-terrain vehicle while riding a scooter Monday night.

Pembina Valley RCMP said the incident, which took place on a private roadway north of Pilot Mound, Man., happened when the boy, who was six, came around a blind corner on his scooter and was hit by an ATV operated by a 19-year-old man.

The six-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police continue to investigate.

