Manitoba boy, 6, struck and killed by ATV while riding scooter near Pilot Mound

A young boy died after being hit by an all-terrain vehicle while riding a scooter Monday night.
Pembina Valley RCMP said the incident, which took place on a private roadway north of Pilot Mound, Man., happened when the boy, who was six, came around a blind corner on his scooter and was hit by an ATV operated by a 19-year-old man.
The six-year-old was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.
Trending Stories
Police continue to investigate.
Manitoba seeing rise in fatal crashes, RCMP say
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments