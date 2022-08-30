Police appealing for witnesses after 2 sexual assaults reported in Richmond Hill, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Police are appealing for witnesses in connection with two sexual assaults in Richmond Hill, Ont.

York Regional Police said on Saturday at around 5 p.m., a female victim was outside of her residence in the Lucas Street and Driscoll Road area when an unknown male suspect approached her on a bicycle.

Police said the male suspect engaged the female in conversation, and then allegedly grabbed and touched her in a sexual manner.

“The victim phoned police and the suspect fled the area,” officers said in a news release.

Police said the same day, at around 6:45 p.m., another female victim was walking in the Lucas Street and Driscoll Road area when she was approached by a male on a bicycle.

“The male suspect spoke with the female victim in an attempt to gain her phone number,” police said.

Officers said the victim attempted to walk away, but the male suspect allegedly grabbed her and touched her in a sexual manner.

“An arrest has been made in this incident,” police said. “The accused is in custody and the investigation is ongoing.”

Police said investigators are still determining whether the two incidents are related.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.