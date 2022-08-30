Menu

Crime

Four people arrested in ‘grandparent scam’ targeting Saint John seniors

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 11:08 am
Click to play video: 'Rising scams against seniors' Rising scams against seniors
Police are raising the alarm about the resurgence of a phone scam targeting seniors. Metro Vancouver Crime Stoppers Executive Director Linda Annis runs down how to spot a fraudster, and how to prevent you, or a loved one, from falling victim. – Jun 4, 2022

Police in Saint John have arrested four people allegedly involved in a scam targeting senior citizens in the area.

The “grandparent scam” involved people posing as lawyers, police officers and clergy, calling seniors to say “their grandchildren were either in an accident or in jail requiring cash to help them.”

Police said they received reports of incidents on Monday afternoon and stopped the suspects in two separate cases. The group was also reported to be in the Fredericton area.

Read more: Woman charged in international phone scam targeting seniors: RCMP

They arrested four people, including a 19-year-old, a 21-year-old, 23-year-old and a 43-year-old, all of which are being held in custody.

Police say they want to raise awareness of similar scams.

“The Saint John Police would like friends or family members to reach out to seniors that they know and notify them of this scam,” read the release.

Those who receive a call of this nature are instructed to hang up and call their family member. If the caller identifies as a police officer, people should hang up and call the local police to confirm legitimacy.

