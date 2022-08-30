August heat: Much of Alberta under heat warning as temps set to rise

Send this page to someone via email

Summer isn’t over just yet.

As we inch closer to the beginning of fall — Sept. 22 — Environment and Climate Change Canada is out with heat warnings for much of Alberta.

On Tuesday at around 4:30 a.m., ECCC issued the alert for Bonnyville, St. Paul, Cold Lake, Lac La Biche, Westlock, Barrhead, Athabasca, Spruce Grove, Morinville, Mayerthorpe, Evansburg, City of Edmonton, St. Albert, Sherwood Park, Fort Saskatchewan, Vegreville, Redwater, Smoky Lake, Drayton Valley, Devon, Rimbey, Pigeon Lake, Leduc, Camrose, Wetaskiwin, Tofield, Lloydminster, Wainwright, Vermilion, Provost, Red Deer, Ponoka, Innisfail, Stettler, Hanna, Coronation, Oyen, Drumheller, Three Hills, and the city of Calgary.

According to a news release, daytime highs are expected to be near 30 degrees Celsius. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid-teens for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

View image in full screen As Global News Calgary chief meteorologist Tiffany Lizee points out, Edmonton has had a six days above 30 degrees Celsius since Aug. 29 while Red Deer has had one day, Calgary has had 10 days and Medicine Hat has had 33 days respectively. Global News

Heat warnings are issued when high-temperature conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

ECC added temperatures will likely cool off by Thursday as a cold front moves through, yet the heat is expected to return for the long weekend.

View image in full screen The next three-day forecast as of Aug. 30, 2022 for Edmonton, Lloydminster, Red Deer and Calgary. Global News

“A ridge in the jet stream over Western Canada is pulling heat up from a building heat dome in the southwestern U.S. Although we’re expecting a brief break from the heat on Thursday, it returns for many parts of Alberta just in time for the Labour Day long weekend,” said Global News Calgary chief meteorologist Tiffany Lizée.

“We’re expecting a fairly typical fall season in Alberta but we’re watching the jet stream very closely. There’s still a prominent La Niña pattern in the Pacific Ocean and that could impact our winter season for the third year in a row now.”

To avoid getting ill in the heat, it’s recommended you:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

Take frequent breaks from the heat, spending time in cooled indoor spaces where possible.

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle. Do not leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.