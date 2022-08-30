Police seek suspect tied to ATM robbery in Hamilton’s east end

Send this page to someone via email

Police are seeking a suspect who robbed an ATM user at a bank in Hamilton’s east end.

Investigators say the man, about five feet nine inches and with a heavy build, thinning hair, blue medical mask and sunglasses, demanded a victim’s cash at the CIBC on King Street east and Rosedale Avenue around 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 23.

Hamilton Police continue to investigate a street robbery at an ATM machine and are looking to identify the suspect. #HamOnt

The man, also wearing a black T-shirt, white gloves, and jeans, approached the victim from the rear with an edged weapon believed to be a knife.

“The suspect obtained the cash and fled on foot to a white SUV parked in the branch parking lot,” Hamilton police said in a release.

“The vehicle was last observed travelling northbound on Rosedale Avenue toward Lawrence Road.”

The victim was not physically injured during the incident.

Anyone with information can reach out to Hamilton Police or anonymously with Crime Stoppers.