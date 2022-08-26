Police increase presence on Hamilton trails after two women assaulted by bicycle rider

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have increased their presence on a number of trails on the city’s west side following reported incidents in which women were assaulted by a male on a bicycle.

A police spokesperson says the separate occurrences happened on the Chedoke Trail near Chedoke Golf Course on Thursday and believe they were targeted.

“Two women reported separate incidents of being touched by a male riding by on a bicycle,” police said in a release. “As a result of these incidents the Hamilton Police Service has deployed extra resources to increase police presence on area trails to help ensure community safety.”

Investigators are also suggesting those using the city’s trails carry a mobile phone, avoid poorly-lit paths and team up with a partner when walking or running.

There’s no information to connect the recent incidents and others that have occurred over the past month, say police.

In July, a woman was dragged from a Hamilton Mountain trail in what was characterized by detectives as an “unprovoked assault.”

The woman was assaulted by a man who was not known to her around 9:30 a.m. on July 13 in the area of Upper Paradise and Donnici Drive.

Police say they are still seeking a man about six feet and between 18-24 years old who fled on foot southbound towards Upper Paradise.

Anyone with information or video on any of the incidents can reach out to Hamilton police or Crime Stoppers.