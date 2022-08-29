With so many incumbents out of the race, Victoria City Hall faces fall overhaul

Send this page to someone via email

No matter how Victoria voters cast their ballots in October, city hall in British Columbia’s capital is in for a shakeup.

Mayor Lisa Helps is not running for a third term in the municipal election, leaving the race wide open for current councillors Marianne Alto and Stephen Andrew, who are vying for the top spot.

Their seats on Victoria’s council will be open, as will those of Sharmarke Dubow, Charlayne Thornton-Joe, Geoff Young, and Jeremy Loveday — none of whom are seeking re-election.

Hamish Telford, an associate professor of political science at the University of the Fraser Valley, said he’s not surprised to see so many elected officials declining to toss their hats in the ring once more.

He described the current political climate as “toxic,” citing the recent public, verbal harassment of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland at the airport in Grande Prairie, Alta. as an example.

“I think most people who enter politics believe that they are contributing to a public service, whereas that’s not the perception that the public has,” he told Global News.

“Until we correct that, I think it is going to be a challenge to get people to run for public office.”

Victoria councillors, he added, are not paid particularly well for the “onerous” workload they are tasked with, and it’s natural for most human beings to choose another path when the pros outweigh the cons.

Chris Coleman, a former councillor in Victoria, described the past four years at city hall as “tempestuous.” He said the pandemic has, in part, driven a “wedge” between the council and members of the public who could not participate as fully through restrictions.

“It’s leant itself to what could arguably be called really good, or even spectacular politics, but it’s worked itself against the principles of good governance, I think,” he said.

It will be “really difficult” for the next Victoria council, he added, which will not have the “corporate memory” of many experienced incumbents.

“How do municipalities work through climate change? How do municipalities react to the directions we’ve been given with the Truth and Reconciliation documents? There’s a whole range,” he explained.

“We’re a capital city, how do we deal with protocol? That isn’t very often taught — you have to learn it.”

Victoria’s remaining councillors, Ben Isitt and Sarah Potts, have yet to declare their intentions for the fall election.

