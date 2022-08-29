Menu

Forecast ‘late season heat wave’ prompts warnings for parts of B.C. South Coast

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 7:41 pm
Environment Canada has issued or extended heat warnings for several parts of B.C.'s South Coast this week. View image in full screen
Environment Canada has issued or extended heat warnings for several parts of B.C.'s South Coast this week. Getty Images

Heat warnings have been issued for parts of B.C.’s South Coast this week, in anticipation of a “late season heat wave.”

The warnings cover the southern Fraser Canyon, including Lytton, the Sunshine Coast, eastern and inland Vancouver Island and Howe Sound.

The Lytton area is forecast to face the most scorching temperatures, with daytime highs at or above 35 C and early morning lows of 18 C, according to Environment Canada.

Read more: Review into B.C.’s 2021 heat-related deaths calls for more coordinated response

“A ridge of high pressure will bring a late season heat wave to parts of southern B.C. this week. The peak daytime high temperatures are expected from Wednesday to Friday,” the agency warned.

“For the long weekend, temperatures will fall below heat warning criteria but remain above seasonal.”

Temperatures on the affected parts of Vancouver Island, the Sunshine Coast and in Howe Sound are forecast to hit 29 C with overnight lows near 16 C.

Environment Canada has not issued a heat warning for the Fraser Valley, but a long range forecast indicates highs of 31 C possible Tuesday.

Read more: B.C. reports 16 suspected heat-related deaths from July 26 to Aug. 3

Metro Vancouver appears set to miss the brunt of the heat wave, with forecast highs in Vancouver and Surrey of just 25 C.

Environment Canada is warning people that the hottest temperatures will be in the late afternoon and early evening, and advising people to check on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours and to drink plenty of water.

