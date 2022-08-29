Abbotsford, B.C. police seek man not seen in over a month

Abbotsford, B.C., police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing for more than a month.
Stephen Barnes, 32, was last seen in Abbotsford on July 28.
Police say he may have left the Lower Mainland, and is believed to driving a black 2007 Ford Sport Trac.
Trending Stories
The vehicle has Alberta licence plates reading BXP7022.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police.
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments