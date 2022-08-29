Menu

Crime

Abbotsford, B.C. police seek man not seen in over a month

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 6:37 pm
Stephen Barnes was last seen on July 28 in Abbotsford. View image in full screen
Stephen Barnes was last seen on July 28 in Abbotsford. Abbotsford police

Abbotsford, B.C., police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing for more than a month.

Stephen Barnes, 32, was last seen in Abbotsford on July 28.

Read more: Sketch released of suspect in possible Abbotsford child abduction attempt

Police say he may have left the Lower Mainland, and is believed to driving a black 2007 Ford Sport Trac.

The vehicle has Alberta licence plates reading BXP7022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police.

Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?' What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.? – Sep 21, 2020
