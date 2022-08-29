Abbotsford, B.C. police seek man not seen in over a month

Send this page to someone via email

Abbotsford, B.C., police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who has been missing for more than a month.

Stephen Barnes, 32, was last seen in Abbotsford on July 28.

AbbyPD is seeking the public's assistance in locating 32-year-old Stephen Barnes. Mr.Barnes was last seen in Abbotsford on July 28th. Mr.Barnes may have left the lower mainland and will be operating his 2007 black Ford Sport Trac with Alberta Plates. Have info? Call Police. pic.twitter.com/BP7MH3TPXm — Abbotsford Police Department (@AbbyPoliceDept) August 29, 2022

Police say he may have left the Lower Mainland, and is believed to driving a black 2007 Ford Sport Trac.

The vehicle has Alberta licence plates reading BXP7022.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Abbotsford police.

