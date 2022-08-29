Menu

Education

B.C. sets up $60 million back-to-school affordability fund for families

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2022 5:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Addressing mental health as students get set for return to class' Addressing mental health as students get set for return to class
Back to school is just around the corner, and that may bring back some anxieties for both students and school staff. Stigma-Free Society president Andrea Paquette talks about ways to manage it with a virtual toolkit.

British Columbia is looking to ease the burden of back-to-school costs with a one-time $60-million fund that expands meal programs and helps families pay for supplies and field trips.

Education Minister Jennifer Whiteside says families are already struggling with rising costs due to inflation and the government’s fund aims to take the sting out of costs associated with the return to school next month.

Whiteside says every school district in the province will receive a minimum of $250,000.

Read more: Bonnie Henry defends B.C.’s COVID-19 school plan

The president of B.C.’s Confederation of Advisory Councils says the affordability initiative will allow individual schools and school districts to provide relief to families in need.

Chris Schultz-Lorentzen says families will be encouraged to reach out to their advisory councils and school principals to get a share of the funding.

Story continues below advertisement

Whiteside says the fund is one of a number of measures the government will deliver in the coming days to help people hardest hit by inflation.

Click to play video: 'B.C. government preparing back to school pandemic plan' B.C. government preparing back to school pandemic plan
B.C. government preparing back to school pandemic plan
© 2022 The Canadian Press
