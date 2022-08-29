Menu

Canada

Fisheries research vessel Capt. Jacques Cartier officially dedicated at N.S. ceremony

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2022 3:41 pm
Click to play video: 'New research vessel Capt. Jacques Cartier welcomed into Coast Guard fleet' New research vessel Capt. Jacques Cartier welcomed into Coast Guard fleet
WATCH: The last of three newly built science vessels have been officially welcomed into the Canadian Coast Guard fleet. The welcome ceremony for Capt. Jacques Cartier finally took place after years of pandemic delays. Alexa MacLean has the details on what scientific missions the vessel will lead.

The Canadian Coast Guard has officially dedicated the fisheries research vessel Capt. Jacques Cartier.

Faith Scattolon, a former Fisheries Department regional director general for the Maritimes, ceremoniously broke a bottle on the ship’s bow during a dockside gathering at a government wharf in Halifax.

The coast guard ship Capt. Jacques Cartier, like its two sister ships Sir John Franklin and John Cabot, is equipped to support scientists in collecting data on Canada’s marine ecosystems and the impacts of climate change.

The Canadian Coast Guard has officially welcomed the fisheries research vessel Capt. Jacques Cartier, shown in a handout photo, into its fleet in a ceremony at a government wharf in Halifax. View image in full screen
The Canadian Coast Guard has officially welcomed the fisheries research vessel Capt. Jacques Cartier, shown in a handout photo, into its fleet in a ceremony at a government wharf in Halifax. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Coast Guard

The vessel’s suite of research systems includes fishing trawls and four science labs.

In addition to performing science work, the vessel also carries out missions involving search and rescue, environmental response, maritime security and humanitarian operations.

Read more: Canadian Coast Guard icebreaker to undergo repairs after fire in generator room

Before its official dedication, Capt. Jacques Cartier was welcomed into the Canadian Coast Guard fleet in November 2019, making it the second large vessel delivered under the national shipbuilding strategy.

The offshore fisheries science vessels are the first full class of ships to be delivered by Seaspan’s Vancouver Shipyards, as one of the non-combat ships built under the strategy.

Read more: Canadian Coast Guard rescues Toronto woman adrift on inflatable on Lake Ontario off Cobourg

Each of them is named after European explorers who made a significant contribution to the early post-contact history of Canada.

The vessels support scientific research on topics such as fish acoustics, the abundance and distribution of marine species, and the impact of human activity on fisheries and ecosystems.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 29, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
