Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Canadian Coast Guard rescues Toronto woman adrift on inflatable on Lake Ontario off Cobourg

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 24, 2022 11:41 am
The Canadian Coast Guard carries a woman back into the Cobourg Harbour after she drifted into Lake Ontario on an inflatable inner tube. View image in full screen
The Canadian Coast Guard carries a woman back into the Cobourg Harbour after she drifted into Lake Ontario on an inflatable inner tube. Videoscreen shot/Pete Fisher video/Special to Global News Peterborough

The Canadian Coast Guard was called to rescue a woman who was drifting on an inflatable tube on Lake Ontario off Cobourg on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. the Cobourg Fire Department was initially dispatched for a call of a stranded swimmer. Firefighters discovered the woman from Toronto was drifting east on the lake on a two-seat inflatable tube.

Read more: 4 rescued after 3 boats capsize on Balsam Lake in City of Kawartha Lakes, OPP say

Firefighters contacted the coast guard based at Division Street. A crew launched their rescue boat as the woman continued to drift east further offshore.

Firefighters monitored the woman and relayed the information to the coast guard, which quickly located the woman and brought her and the tube back to the Cobourg Harbour, where she was met by family and paramedics.

Story continues below advertisement
A Toronto woman drifted into Lake Ontario off Cobourg on this inflatable tube. View image in full screen
A Toronto woman drifted into Lake Ontario off Cobourg on this inflatable tube. Video screenshot/Pete Fisher video/Special to Global News Peterborough

She was assessed at the scene by paramedics and released.

Trending Stories

It’s believed an off-shore breeze carried the inner tube from the beach shoreline further out into Lake Ontario, firefighters said.

Cobourg Fire Department acting captain Jeff Briggs credits a team effort for the rescue and noted the victim didn’t panic and stayed with the tube. A family member called 911 and also kept providing updates on the victim’s location, which helped emergency responders, he noted.

“It made for a good outcome today on this rescue,” said Briggs.

Click to play video: 'French sailor survives 16 hours at sea trapped under capsized boat' French sailor survives 16 hours at sea trapped under capsized boat
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Rescue tagCobourg tagLake Ontario tagCanadian Coast Guard tagWater Rescue tagCobourg Fire Department tagLake Ontario Rescue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers