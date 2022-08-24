Canadian Coast Guard rescues Toronto woman adrift on inflatable on Lake Ontario off Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Coast Guard was called to rescue a woman who was drifting on an inflatable tube on Lake Ontario off Cobourg on Tuesday afternoon.

Around 4:30 p.m. the Cobourg Fire Department was initially dispatched for a call of a stranded swimmer. Firefighters discovered the woman from Toronto was drifting east on the lake on a two-seat inflatable tube.

Firefighters contacted the coast guard based at Division Street. A crew launched their rescue boat as the woman continued to drift east further offshore.

Firefighters monitored the woman and relayed the information to the coast guard, which quickly located the woman and brought her and the tube back to the Cobourg Harbour, where she was met by family and paramedics.

View image in full screen A Toronto woman drifted into Lake Ontario off Cobourg on this inflatable tube. Video screenshot/Pete Fisher video/Special to Global News Peterborough

She was assessed at the scene by paramedics and released.

It’s believed an off-shore breeze carried the inner tube from the beach shoreline further out into Lake Ontario, firefighters said.

Cobourg Fire Department acting captain Jeff Briggs credits a team effort for the rescue and noted the victim didn’t panic and stayed with the tube. A family member called 911 and also kept providing updates on the victim’s location, which helped emergency responders, he noted.

“It made for a good outcome today on this rescue,” said Briggs.

