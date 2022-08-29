Winnipeg mosquito fogging continues Monday night

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg will continue its mosquito fogging program Monday night.

The fogging, which started up Sunday, will take place overnight, weather permitting, beginning at 9:30 p.m. and running until 6:30 Tuesday morning.

The affected insect management areas (IMA) for Monday night fogging include:

IMA 2 (Kildonan Drive, Rossmere A)

IMA 5 (Chalmers, Glenelm)

IMA 6 (East Elmwood, Kildonan Crossing, Munroe East, Talbot Grey, Tyne Tees)

IMA 10 (North St. Boniface, Tissot, Central St. Boniface, Dufresne, Mission Industrial, Holden)

IMA 11 (Glenwood, Norwood East, Norwood West)

IMA 12 (Archwood, Maginot, Niakwa Park, Stock Yards, Windsor Park)

IMA 13 (Alpine Place, Elm Park, Lavalee, St. George, Varennes, Worthington)

IMA 14 (Kingston Crescent, Minnetonka, Norberry, Pulberry, Victoria Crescent)

IMA 15 (Niakwa Place, Southdale, Southland Park, Symington Yards, The Mint)

IMA 16 (Fraipont, Island Lakes, Royalwood, Sage Creek)

IMA 17 (Dakota Crossing, Meadowood)

IMA 18 (Maple Grove Park, Normand Park, River Park South, St. Vital Centre, Vista)

IMA 19 (St. Vital Perimeter South)

The fogging will be called off if temperatures dip below 13C, or wind speeds make it impossible to properly deliver the insecticide.

People in Winnipeg areas can apply for a buffer zone if they do not want mosquito fogging near their home.

