Crime

Selkirk RCMP arrest man accused of uttering threats, brandishing firearm at Provincial Building

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 3:28 pm
RCMP Selkirk detachment. View image in full screen
RCMP Selkirk detachment. RCMP

A 41-year-old man is facing charges of uttering threats, causing a disturbance and several gun offences after an incident at the Provincial Building in Selkirk.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to the Main Street building just after noon on Friday, where a man had allegedly waved a gun at an employee, before making a threat and leaving the scene.

Police said the man made further threats from his Selkirk apartment and said officers would be harmed if they tried to arrest him.

Trending Stories

After cordoning off the man’s apartment building on Manitoba Avenue, police were able to convince the man to turn himself in after several hours of negotiation. A BB handgun was seized from his home.

RCMP continue to investigate.

