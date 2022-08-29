Selkirk RCMP arrest man accused of uttering threats, brandishing firearm at Provincial Building

Send this page to someone via email

A 41-year-old man is facing charges of uttering threats, causing a disturbance and several gun offences after an incident at the Provincial Building in Selkirk.

Manitoba RCMP said they were called to the Main Street building just after noon on Friday, where a man had allegedly waved a gun at an employee, before making a threat and leaving the scene.

Police said the man made further threats from his Selkirk apartment and said officers would be harmed if they tried to arrest him.

After cordoning off the man’s apartment building on Manitoba Avenue, police were able to convince the man to turn himself in after several hours of negotiation. A BB handgun was seized from his home.

Story continues below advertisement

RCMP continue to investigate.

0:24 Portage teen to appear in court after alleged threats at school Portage teen to appear in court after alleged threats at school – Dec 17, 2021