19-year-old cyclist dies in Perth County collision, OPP say

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is dead after a collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle in Perth County last week.

On Friday, just before 3 p.m., OPP responded to a collision on Line 34, in the Township of Perth East.

The cyclist was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to a London area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they later died.

The victim has been identified as Reid Anderson, 19, of Perth East.

Police said that no charges are expected to be laid in this incident.