Crime

19-year-old cyclist dies in Perth County collision, OPP say

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 2:03 pm
According to Peth County OPP, officers responded to a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist on Line 34, in the Township of Perth East on Friday, Aug. 26, shortly after 3 p.m. View image in full screen
According to Peth County OPP, officers responded to a collision between a vehicle and a cyclist on Line 34, in the Township of Perth East on Friday, Aug. 26, shortly after 3 p.m. The Canadian Press

One person is dead after a collision involving a cyclist and a vehicle in Perth County last week.

On Friday, just before 3 p.m., OPP responded to a collision on Line 34, in the Township of Perth East.

The cyclist was transported to a local hospital and later airlifted to a London area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they later died.

The victim has been identified as Reid Anderson, 19, of Perth East.

Police said that no charges are expected to be laid in this incident.

