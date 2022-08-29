Peterborough police investigate Saturday shooting on Park Street

Peterborough police are investigating after a downtown shooting on Saturday.
Just before 4 a.m., police say officers were called to area of London Street and Park Street following a report of a man bleeding on the ground.
Emergency services were already on-scene when officers arrived.
First-responders determined the man had been shot. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
On Saturday, police asked residents via Twitter to avoid the area, but did not provide details.
An area of Park Street was closed for several hours but has since reopened.
Police say there is no threat to public safety.
The investigation is ongoing
