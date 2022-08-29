Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Peterborough police investigate Saturday shooting on Park Street

By Noor Ibrahim Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 1:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Police investigate shooting on Park St. in Peterborough Saturday' Police investigate shooting on Park St. in Peterborough Saturday
WATCH ABOVE: Peterborough police say a man was found with a gunshot in the area of Park St. and London St. just after 4 a.m. Saturday. He was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police say this is no risk to public safety. The investigation continues.

Peterborough police are investigating after a downtown shooting on Saturday.

Just before 4 a.m., police say officers were called to area of London Street and Park Street following a report of a man bleeding on the ground.

Emergency services were already on-scene when officers arrived.

First-responders determined the man had been shot. He was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Read more: 6th arrest of Romana Didulo followers who attempted to arrest police in Peterborough

On Saturday, police asked residents via Twitter to avoid the area, but did not provide details.

Trending Stories

An area of Park Street was closed for several hours but has since reopened.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say there is no threat to public safety.

The investigation is ongoing

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Peterborough tagPeterborough Police tagPark Street tagPeterborough shooting tagLondon Street tagPark Street Shooting tagshooting Peterborough tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers