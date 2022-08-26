6th arrest of Romana Didulo followers who attempted to arrest police in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

A sixth arrest has been made in connection with Romana Didulo followers who attempted to make arrests of Peterborough police officers earlier this month.

On Thursday, the Peterborough Police Service executed a search warrant at the home of a woman, where they arrested her in connection with the incident on Aug. 13 outside the police station on Water Street in the downtown.

Read more: 5th arrest made after Romana Didulo followers attempt to arrest Peterborough police

Police accuse the woman of grabbing the body armour of an officer, interfering with the arrest of another protester and striking an officer with a stainless-steel travel mug.

The 67-year-old woman was arrested and charged with assaulting a peace officer, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, obstructing a peace officer and mischief that obstructs, interrupts or interferes with the lawful use, enjoyment or operation of property.

Story continues below advertisement

Another view of what went down when QAnon followers attempted to arrest @PtboPolice yesterday #FAFO #Peterborough pic.twitter.com/9QPtz2st4n — Tanya (@TanyaFusco) August 14, 2022

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Sept. 20, police said Friday.

On the afternoon of Aug. 13, a group of about 30 individuals attempted to enter the police station to “arrest” officers for “COVID crimes” and “crimes against humanity,” orders allegedly issued by Didulo, who falsely claims she is the “Queen of Canada.”

The individuals did not manage to contain an officer.

A 54-year-old Millbrook, Ont., man and a 55-year-old Innisfil, Ont., man were arrested outside the station as they met with officers arriving in a vehicle. Videos show several people attempting to stop the officers as they bring the two individuals into the rear of the building on Water Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit is probing injuries sustained by the Innisfil man during the arrest which required him to be admitted to hospital.

3:08 3 Romana Didulo followers charged after attempting to ‘arrest’ Peterborough police 3 Romana Didulo followers charged after attempting to ‘arrest’ Peterborough police – Aug 15, 2022

Didulo, who was in Peterborough that day, was seen at her RV parked outside the station but not near the interaction with police. In a live video feed to her followers, Didulo reported that an “aircraft” arrived above the police station, which she said was “Allied Special Forces.” She asked her followers to “remain calm.”

A third arrest was made a day later after police say a 31-year-old Peterborough man kicked the rear door of the police station and struck an officer in the process.

The fourth arrest came on Aug. 17 in connection with an assault of a counter-protester at nearby Confederation Park prior to the police station incident.

Story continues below advertisement

On Aug. 24 a 57-year-old woman was the fifth suspect arrested for interfering with an arrest and assaulting an officer.

Q: What does a Queen feed her subjects? A: Veggies & sardines (There’s no punchline, this is real life.) #cdnpoli #Peterborough #QAnon pic.twitter.com/If57IV3TWE — Caryma Sa'd – Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) August 13, 2022

Under a policy released by police in January 2022, the service no longer identifies individuals accused of crimes unless it is “considered essential to the investigation or a matter of public safety.”

Peterborough police told Global News Peterborough on Aug. 19 that the service will act accordingly since it’s aware of online conversations of another potential “arrest” attempt by Didulo’s followers.

Police are still searching for a woman who is seen on video assaulting the same lone counter-protester outside the police station. Videos captured and shared by lawyer Caryma Sa’d on her Twitter feed @CarymaRules show the woman grabbing the man, kicking him and pulling his face mask off.

Story continues below advertisement

Counter-protester endures three separate physical assaults from an older lady who grabs his knapsack, lifts her foot to his crotch, and rips off his mask. This happened directly outside @PtboPolice station. There’s not a single cop in sight. #cdnpoli #Peterborough #QAnon pic.twitter.com/Ba7lRtHpjb — Caryma Sa'd – Lawyer + Political Satirist (@CarymaRules) August 13, 2022

Police say the investigation into the events on Aug. 13 is ongoing. Anyone with information on the identity of people who may have been involved is asked to call the Peterborough Police crime Lline at 705-876-1122 ext. 555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

2:09 Anti-government protests escalate in Peterborough Anti-government protests escalate in Peterborough – Aug 15, 2022

Advertisement