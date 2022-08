Send this page to someone via email

The southbound lane of Highway 5 near Merritt was closed Monday morning due to a vehicle incident.

Drive BC said that the closure between Hope and Merritt ran for 9.7 kilometres and that a detour was available.

A witness at the scene said that the crash involved a semi truck and another vehicle and left a lot of debris on the road.

There will be an update as more information is made available.

SB CLOSED- #BCHwy5 – Vehicle incident has the southbound side of the highway CLOSED between #MerrittBC and #HopeBC.

Detour available. Assessment in progress.

Watch for crews and expect delays.

More info: https://t.co/v6qUtLU4PY — DriveBC (@DriveBC) August 29, 2022

