Montreal under 2-day heat warning as humidity sets in

It’s a hot and humid start of the school year for students in Montreal.

Environment Canada issued a heat warning for the beginning of the week for the city, where it will feel like 40 with the humidex on Monday afternoon.

The humidity will last into Tuesday, with the public weather agency saying “the feeling of discomfort will remain present with humidex values between 35 and 38.”

“Reduce your heat risk,” the statement reads. “Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day.”

The heat warning is also in effect for other areas in southern Quebec, including Vaudreuil-Soulanges, Lanaudière and Saint-Jérôme.

The sticky weather should come to an end by mid-week. Environment Canada says a seasonal cold front is expected to bring seasonal temperatures by Wednesday.