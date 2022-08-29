Menu

Crime

4 Dodge Ram 1500s go missing in Fergus in 1 hour: Wellington County OPP

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 9:58 am
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto, Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Wellington County OPP say four Dodge Ram 1500 pickup trucks were stolen from homes in Fergus on Sunday morning.

In each case, police say the trucks were locked and the keys had gone missing.

Each of the trucks went missing between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. with the suspect being described as having a thin build and wearing all black except for a reddish hat or toque.

The thefts come just a few weeks after a similar event in Kitchener, where Waterloo police said that thieves used relay and reprogramming technology to steal three Dodge Ram pickup trucks in one night.

Provincial police provided a list of the missing trucks along with their licence plates:

  • 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 Grey Sport with licence plate BN88315
  • 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 Silver Big Horn with licence plate BL82705
  • 2022 Dodge Ram 1500 Silver Sport with licence plate BB83541
  • 2021 Dodge Ram 1500 Black Sport with licence plate AN96683

Police say that if your vehicle uses a proximity key, you need to take extra precautions.

Keys should be stored in protective pouches or as far away from the outside of your home as possible.

Police also suggest you park the vehicle in a garage, if you are able.

