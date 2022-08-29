More than 250 The Beer Store locations in Ontario are now on SkipTheDishes

Send this page to someone via email

The Beer Store says it now has more than 250 locations on SkipTheDishes after expanding its pandemic pilot project.

The alcohol seller said it’s building on the successful partnership with the food delivery network that started in March 2022.

Products are now available for on-demand delivery to Ontarians’ doorsteps through the app.

Customers can select all pack sizes such as singles, 12 packs, and 24s for delivery with a wide assortment of beer flavours, types and styles, The Beer Store said.

“Our goal is to provide customers access to more than a thousand beer brands and ease of shopping,” said Ted Moroz, president of The Beer Store.

SkipTheDishes said its drivers are smart serve-certified to “responsibly deliver alcohol to customers ages 19 and over and strictly follow the AGCO’s guidelines pertaining to the sale and provision of alcohol products.”

It said deliveries will be cancelled if the recipient does not provide a valid ID, appears intoxicated or tries to buy alcohol for a minor or someone who is impaired.

“We’re thrilled to launch this partnership with The Beer Store to bring customers products from over 200 brewers around the world through quick and convenient delivery across the province,” said Howard Migdal, chief operating officer of SkipTheDishes.