SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Ukraine war: Southern counter-offensive against Russia has begun, military says

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 29, 2022 8:13 am
Click to play video: 'Putin’s plans have backfired, resulting in growing support for Ukraine' Putin’s plans have backfired, resulting in growing support for Ukraine
WATCH: Putin's plans have backfired, resulting in growing support for Ukraine

Ukraine has started a long-awaited counter-offensive in the country’s south, its southern military command said on Monday.

“Today we started offensive actions in various directions, including in the Kherson region,” Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne cited southern command spokesperson Natalia Humeniuk as saying. She confirmed the news minutes later at a briefing.

Ukraine has been talking up a planned counter-offensive in its Russian-occupied southern regions for two months.

Trending Stories

Read more: Six months into war, Ukrainians say they have ‘no choice’ but to keep fighting

Humeniuk said that Ukraine’s recent strikes on Russia’s southern logistical routes had “unquestionably weakened the enemy,” adding that more than 10 Russian ammunition dumps had been hit over the last week.

However, she declined to be drawn into giving more details about the new offensive.

Story continues below advertisement

“Any military operation needs silence,” she said, adding that Russia’s forces in the south are “rather powerful” and have been built up over a long time.

© 2022 Reuters
Russia tagUkraine tagUkraine war tagUkraine news tagRussia Ukraine tagUkraine Russia tagrussia ukraine war tagRussia News tagUkraine Russia war tagRussia Ukraine news tagUkraine Russia news tagUkraine Counteroffensive tagUkraine offensive tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers