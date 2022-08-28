Vancouver police search apartment at Burnaby border, arrest man on Canada-wide warrant

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police announced Sunday morning that officers have arrested a man that was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.

“Officers executed a search warrant in relation to an ongoing investigation,” said Const. Tania Visintin, a VPD officer.

“One man was arrested for an outstanding Canada-wide warrant.”

Read more: Vancouver police investigating possible hate crime assault

Officers were seen conducting an investigation Saturday evening at an apartment suite on Albert Street near Gilmore Ave, right on the Burnaby-Vancouver border.

Tarps were used to cover a front window and railings attached to the patio appeared to have been forcibly removed.

View image in full screen Signs of force were left behind after Vancouver police arrested a man that they say was wanted Canada-wide. Global News

Visintin did say there are no public safety concerns but can not divulge any additional information at this time.

Story continues below advertisement

0:32 Vancouver man arrested and charged for June machete attack Vancouver man arrested and charged for June machete attack – Aug 12, 2022