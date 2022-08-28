Vancouver police search apartment at Burnaby border, arrest man on Canada-wide warrant

Vancouver police announced Sunday morning that officers have arrested a man that was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant.
“Officers executed a search warrant in relation to an ongoing investigation,” said Const. Tania Visintin, a VPD officer.
“One man was arrested for an outstanding Canada-wide warrant.”
Officers were seen conducting an investigation Saturday evening at an apartment suite on Albert Street near Gilmore Ave, right on the Burnaby-Vancouver border.
Tarps were used to cover a front window and railings attached to the patio appeared to have been forcibly removed.
Visintin did say there are no public safety concerns but can not divulge any additional information at this time.
