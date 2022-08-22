Man dies after ‘interaction’ with Vancouver police downtown, watchdog investigating

Send this page to someone via email

B.C.’s civilian police watchdog is investigating after a man died in Vancouver police custody on the Downtown Eastside, Monday.

In a media release, police said they were deployed to reports of a “man acting erratically” near East Hastings Street and Dunlevy Avenue around 8 a.m.

“Following an interaction with police, the man was taken into custody. He then went into medical distress and lost consciousness,” police said.

“Despite life-saving attempts, the man died at the scene.”

0:50 Police-involved shooting at Vancouver intersection of Columbia and East Hastings, IIO says Police-involved shooting at Vancouver intersection of Columbia and East Hastings, IIO says – Jul 30, 2022

Global News is seeking information from the Independent Investigations Office, which probes all serious injuries or deaths following interactions with police.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Vancouver police arrest 4 after guns found in tent in Hastings Street encampment

Witnesses told Global News the man had been bear sprayed and was screaming in pain and trying to pour milk on himself when police arrived and struck him multiple times with a beanbag gun.

Advocacy group The Vancouver Area Network of Drug Users alleged the man was “killed over spilled milk,” and said it was conducting its own “community investigation” into the death.