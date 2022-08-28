Highway 1 closed in both directions east of Golden due to ‘incident’: DriveBC

A part of Highway 1 near Golden has been closed due to a vehicle incident.
The incident has closed the highway in both directions between 11th Street North in Golden and Beaverfoot Road.
DriveBC says the incident happened near Beaverfoot Road, approximately 25 kilometres east of Golden.
A detour is currently available through Highway 95 and an estimated time of re-opening is not currently available.
DriveBC initially reported the incident around 6:45 a.m.
Trending Stories
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments