Traffic

Highway 1 closed in both directions east of Golden due to ‘incident’: DriveBC

By Jasmine King Global News
Posted August 28, 2022 1:42 pm
A vehicle incident has closed the highway in both directions near Golden. View image in full screen
A vehicle incident has closed the highway in both directions near Golden. DriveBC

A part of Highway 1 near Golden has been closed due to a vehicle incident.

The incident has closed the highway in both directions between 11th Street North in Golden and Beaverfoot Road.

DriveBC says the incident happened near Beaverfoot Road, approximately 25 kilometres east of Golden.

A detour is currently available through Highway 95 and an estimated time of re-opening is not currently available.

DriveBC initially reported the incident around 6:45 a.m.

